First Look: JENNIE Makes Interview Appearance On Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

She supports her new album “Ruby” on the program.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3109, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a visit from JENNIE.

The BLACKPINK member appears in support of her debut solo album “Ruby,” which launched this past Friday. During the interview, JENNIE talks about her journey thus far, including her experiences with BLACKPINK and the story behind her rapping ability.

She also talks about the artistic vision behind her new album, while raving about her collaboration with Doechii.

Later, JENNIE and Jennifer Hudson take turns trying each other’s favorite snacks.

Filmed in advance, the episode also features Kevin Hart. It will air during the day; check local listings for the start time in your market.

First-look photos from JENNIE’s appearance follow:

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3109, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3109, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” Episode 3109, Season 3 Photo credit: Chris Haston/WBTV

