First Look: Eiza Gonzalez Joins Guest Host Brooke Shields On March 11 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP108 -- Pictured: Eiza González -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Tuesday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features an appearance by Eiza Gonzalez.
The actress drops by for an interview, albeit not with typical host Kelly Clarkson. Gonzalez instead chats with Brooke Shields, who is filling in as a guest host on the March 11 episode.
Joshua Jackson also appears for an interview on the episode, while Kip Moore delivers a musical performance. An encore of Clarkson’s rendition of “Too Sweet” airs as the Kelly-oke song to help round out the episode.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…