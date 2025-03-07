in TV News

First Look: Eiza Gonzalez Joins Guest Host Brooke Shields On March 11 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Eiza Gonzalez drops by for an interview on Tuesday’s episode.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode BP108 -- Pictured: Eiza González -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” features an appearance by Eiza Gonzalez.

The actress drops by for an interview, albeit not with typical host Kelly Clarkson. Gonzalez instead chats with Brooke Shields, who is filling in as a guest host on the March 11 episode.

Joshua Jackson also appears for an interview on the episode, while Kip Moore delivers a musical performance. An encore of Clarkson’s rendition of “Too Sweet” airs as the Kelly-oke song to help round out the episode.

First-look photos from the recent taping follow:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP108 — Pictured: (l-r) Eiza González, Brooke Shields — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP108 — Pictured: (l-r) Eiza González, Brooke Shields — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP108 — Pictured: Eiza González — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP108 — Pictured: Eiza González — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode BP108 — Pictured: Eiza González — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Brooke shieldsEiza Gonzálezthe kelly clarkson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio