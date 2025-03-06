Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Heads For #1 At Pop Radio

After improving to #2 last week, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” appears headed for #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song still narrowly trails Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” on the building/real-time chart, but insofar as it boasts a higher rate of gain, it should be able to claim the lead by the time the chart goes final.

If it were to end up just missing #1 this week, it would obviously be a presumed lock to get there on the subsequent chart.

“That’s So True” will become Gracie Abrams’ first career chart-topper at the format.