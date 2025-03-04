Millie Bobby Brown Scheduled For March 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1653 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, May 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Millie Bobby Brown has been a standout guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” throughout the years, participating in multiple memorable segments — where in-studio or via remote video.
She will have the chance to deliver another classic moment on March 11, when she appears as the lead guest.
Millie will be appearing in support of the eagerly anticipated Netflix film “The Electric State.”
That night’s “Fallon” will additionally feature an appearance by Dwyane Wade. No stand-up comedy or musical guest has yet been confirmed, but one might be announced in the coming days.
