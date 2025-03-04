in Music News

Gal Gadot, J-Hope Booked For March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

j-hope will be an interview and musical guest.

j-hope via BIGHIT MUSIC

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has confirmed a noteworthy lineup for the March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The episode will feature Gal Gadot as its lead interview guest. It will then welcome j-hope for both an interview and an eagerly anticipated musical performance.

The BTS member will be releasing his new solo single “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” on March 7.

Complete upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:

Tuesday, March 4: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #2102

Wednesday, March 5: Guests include Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie & Carrie Underwood, Stephen A. Smith, Kai Cenat and musical guest Inhaler. Show #2103

Thursday, March 6: Guests include Parker Posey, Alan Cumming, Rick Pitino and musical guest Julia Michaels & Maren Morris. Show #2104

Friday, March 7: Guests include Simu Liu, Floyd Mayweather and musical guest Jason Isbell. (OAD 2/26/25)

Monday, March 10: Guests include Gal Gadot, j-hope and musical guest j-hope. Show #2105

Tuesday, March 11: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown and Dwyane Wade. Show #2106

gal gadotj-hopejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae Earns #1 On Billboard Artist 100 For First Time Following “So Close To What” Release

Millie Bobby Brown Scheduled For March 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”