Gal Gadot, J-Hope Booked For March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” has confirmed a noteworthy lineup for the March 10 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode will feature Gal Gadot as its lead interview guest. It will then welcome j-hope for both an interview and an eagerly anticipated musical performance.
The BTS member will be releasing his new solo single “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel)” on March 7.
Complete upcoming “Fallon” listings follow:
Tuesday, March 4: Guests include Amanda Seyfried, Joshua Jackson and musical guest Tate McRae. Show #2102
Wednesday, March 5: Guests include Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie & Carrie Underwood, Stephen A. Smith, Kai Cenat and musical guest Inhaler. Show #2103
Thursday, March 6: Guests include Parker Posey, Alan Cumming, Rick Pitino and musical guest Julia Michaels & Maren Morris. Show #2104
Friday, March 7: Guests include Simu Liu, Floyd Mayweather and musical guest Jason Isbell. (OAD 2/26/25)
Monday, March 10: Guests include Gal Gadot, j-hope and musical guest j-hope. Show #2105
Tuesday, March 11: Guests include Millie Bobby Brown and Dwyane Wade. Show #2106
