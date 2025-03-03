in TV News

First Look: “Maybe Happy Ending” Cast Performs On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The cast of “Maybe Happy Ending” appears on Monday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2101 -- Pictured: The cast of Maybe Happy Ending during Goodnights & Credits on Monday, March 3, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Monday’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a taste of Broadway, as principals from “Maybe Happy Ending” take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

Indeed, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, and Marcus Choi enjoy a high-profile “Tonight Show” showcase. The performance concludes an episode that also features appearances by with Michael Strahan and Giada De Laurentiis.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The “Maybe Happy Ending” performance should start at around 12:25AM.

Ahead of the broadcast, NBC shared first-look photos:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2101 — Pictured: The cast of Maybe Happy Ending performs as musical guest on Monday, March 3, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

