First Look: Jordan Chiles Appears On Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles makes a noteworthy television appearance Tuesday, joining “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for a chat with the titular host.

During the interview, Chiles discusses being named a TIME Woman of the Year honoree for 2025. She also hypes her memoir “I’m That Girl.”

Gymnastics, of course, also comes into focus. Chiles talks about the possibility of returning to compete in the 2028 Olympics, while also reflecting on her friendship with Simone Biles.

The episode, which also features Regina Hall, will air during the day on Tuesday. Check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the taping: