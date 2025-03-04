Tate McRae Earns #1 On Billboard Artist 100 For First Time Following “So Close To What” Release

Representing her first career #1 album in the United States, “So Close To What” also helps Tate McRae achieve a milestone on the Billboard Artist 100.

The artist jumps thirty-seven places to #1 on this week’s edition of the chart, marking her first time ever ranking as the top act in America.

Billboard’s Artist 100 ranks the top acts based on song and album consumption; prior to this week, McRae had never gone higher than #5.

The aforementioned “So Close To What” debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and Top Album Sales Chart, while yielding a host of debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.