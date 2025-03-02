in Music News

Anyma & Ellie Goulding’s “Hypnotized” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

“Hypnotized” takes over the top spot at US dance.

Ellie Goulding in Hypnotized | Video screenshot | Interscope

Anyma & Ellie Goulding’s “Hypnotized” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Played ~715 times during the February 23-March 1 tracking period, the song rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 154.

Down one spot, Sub Focus’ “Push The Tempo (featuring Katy B)” settles for #2. GT_Ofice’s “Someone Else” concurrently jumps two places to #3.

Hayla’s “Visions Of You” enjoys a three-place gain to #4 on this week’s chart, and Tiesto & Soaky Siren’s “Tantalizing” elevates three spots to #5.

