Anyma & Ellie Goulding’s “Hypnotized” Officially Reaches #1 At Dance Radio

Anyma & Ellie Goulding’s “Hypnotized” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.
Played ~715 times during the February 23-March 1 tracking period, the song rises one spot to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 154.
Down one spot, Sub Focus’ “Push The Tempo (featuring Katy B)” settles for #2. GT_Ofice’s “Someone Else” concurrently jumps two places to #3.
Hayla’s “Visions Of You” enjoys a three-place gain to #4 on this week’s chart, and Tiesto & Soaky Siren’s “Tantalizing” elevates three spots to #5.
Comments
Loading…