SZA & Kendrick Lamar’s “30 For 30” Remains #1 At Rhythmic Radio; “Luther” Reaches #1 At Urban

SZA-Kendrick collaborations rule both charts.

SZA - SOS: Lana cover | RCA

Collaborations between SZA and Kendrick Lamar rule the rhythmic and urban radio formats this week. “30 For 30,” which appears on SZA’s “SOS Deluxe: Lana,” spends a second week at #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic listing.

“luther,” a single from Kendrick’s “GNX,” concurrently rises two spots to #1 on the urban chart.

— “30 For 30” received ~6,304 rhythmic spins during the February 23-March 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 51 spins.

The aforementioned “luther” stays at #2 on the rhythmic chart, while Kendrick’s “tv off (featuring Lefty Gunplay)” holds at #3. GELO’s “Tweaker” ascends two spots to #4, and Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” rises two levels to #5.

— A tracking period spin count of ~6,185 (+624) sends “luther” up to #1 on the urban chart.

Summer Walker’s “Heart Of A Woman” drops one spot to #2, as “tv off” rises three levels to #3. Chris Brown’s “Residuals” stays at #4, and GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” drops three spots to #5.

