Justice & Tame Impala’s “Neverender” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Neverender” rises to the top of the alternative radio mountain.

As it begins to capture interest at mainstream radio, Justice & Tame Impala’s “Neverender” officially hits #1 at its core alternative radio format.

Indeed, “Neverender” rises one spot to the top of this week’s Mediabase alternative chart. It received ~2,198 spins during the February 23-March 1 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 228.

The Lumineers’ “Same Old Song” jumps two spots to rank as a close runner-up, while Balu Brigada’s “So Cold” ascends three places to #3.

Mumford & Sons’ “Rushmere” rises four levels to #4, and Lola Young’s “Messy” enjoys a two-place lift to #5.

