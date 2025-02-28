LISA No Longer Scheduled For March 7 “Good Morning America” (Update)

Update: Citing a last-minute scheduling change, ABC confirms that LISA is no longer scheduled to appear on the March 7 “Good Morning America.” Headline Planet will provide an update if a new appearance date is booked.

=====

LISA is enjoying a career-definining start to 2025. In addition to releasing her solo album “Alter Ego,” the global entertainment sensation is starring on HBO’s “The White Lotus.” She is also tapped for an upcoming performance at the Oscars.

With so much going on in her professional life, she clearly has much to discuss and celebrate. She will have an opportunity on the March 7 “Good Morning America.”

ABC confirms LISA for an interview on that day’s episode. LISA is part of a loaded lineup that also features Lady Gaga, a performance from the Broadway Vista Social Club, and more. Complete listings follow:

Monday, March 3 – “GMA”’s Oscars® After Party with Lara Spencer reporting live from Los Angeles; journalist and stylist Joe Zee, fashion stylist Tiffany Reid and TV and radio host Bevy Smith recap red carpet looks from Hollywood’s biggest night; “GMA” lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto shows how to recreate red carpet fashion in your everyday life; a musical performance by country music star Luke Bryan

Tuesday, March 4 – Actor Joshua Jackson (“Doctor Odyssey”); Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles talks about her new memoir (“I’m That Girl”); “GMA” Book Club’s March pick; the kickoff of a week of Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson, featuring women-owned businesses

Wednesday, March 5 – “American Idol” judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood talk about their new season; actress Simone Ashley (“Picture This”); “GMA” contributor Becky Worley with a look at The PHS Philadelphia Flower Show; day two of Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson, featuring women-owned businesses

Thursday, March 6 – Actors Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan (“Deli Boys”); actor Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”); Nadya Suleman talks about her new docuseries (“Confessions of Octomom”); Dr. Whitney Bowe and makeup artist Erica Taylor share tips on how to achieve a radiant glow; day three of Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson, featuring women-owned businesses

Friday, March 7 – Lady Gaga discusses highly anticipated new album “Mayhem”; singer and actress Lisa talks about her debut album and “The White Lotus”; a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Buena Vista Social Club”; National Meatball Day with chef Mario Carbone; day four of Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson, featuring women-owned businesses; ABC News contributor Rocsi Diaz previews “The $100,000 Pyramid”

Saturday, March 8 – Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson