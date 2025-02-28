in TV News

Lady Gaga To Discuss “Mayhem” On March 7 “Good Morning America,” “GMA3” Episodes

The album releases that day.

Lady Gaga - Abracadabra video screenshot | Interscope

As her new album “Mayhem” makes its official debut, Lady Gaga will make a pair of release-day daytime television appearances.

According to ABC, the iconic entertainer will appear for an interview on the March 7 “Good Morning America.” Later that day, she will visit spin-off series “GMA3” for an additional interview with Michael Strahan.

The day will be a loaded one for the “GMA” franchise, with the cast of The Buena Vista Social Club performing on both broadcasts and numerous other segments on each lineup.

“Mayhem” includes the singles “Disease” and current smash “Abracadabra.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

