Lady Gaga To Discuss “Mayhem” On March 7 “Good Morning America,” “GMA3” Episodes

As her new album “Mayhem” makes its official debut, Lady Gaga will make a pair of release-day daytime television appearances.

According to ABC, the iconic entertainer will appear for an interview on the March 7 “Good Morning America.” Later that day, she will visit spin-off series “GMA3” for an additional interview with Michael Strahan.

The day will be a loaded one for the “GMA” franchise, with the cast of The Buena Vista Social Club performing on both broadcasts and numerous other segments on each lineup.

“Mayhem” includes the singles “Disease” and current smash “Abracadabra.”