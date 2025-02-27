First Look: “12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis” Adjudicate Coach Scott In Yellowjackets Season 3, Episode 4

L-R: Anisa Harris as Teen Robin, Samantha Hanratty as Teen Misty, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis, Jasmin Savoy Brown as Teen Taissa, Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Nia Sondaya as Teen Akilah, Liv Hewson as Teen Van, Vanessa Prasad as Teen Gen, Jenna Burgess as Teen Melissa, Courtney Eaton as Teen Lottie and Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in Yellowjackets, episode 4, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025. Photo Credit: Kailey Schwerman/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
In the closing moments of “Yellowjackets” season 3, episode 3, the teen versions of Shauna, Akilah, and Van suffered hallucinations when searching for Coach Scott. Teen Jackie, a now-deceased member of their team, made a cameo in said hallucinations.
Coach Scott encountered the girls as they were coming out of the frightening visions, only for Natalie and Taissa to find him — and confirm that they were bringing him back to the camp.
Launching February 28, the season’s fourth episode directly follows up on that ending. Thanks to its pretty on-the-nose title (“12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis,” referencing the jury of 12 Angry Men) and first-look photos, we know that the girls will confront Coach Scott with their suspicions. We also know to expect another cameo from Ella Purnell’s Jackie.
What else can you expect? More scenes are teased in those photos, which appear below:
