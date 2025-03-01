LISA & Future’s “FXCK UP THE WORLD” Earns #10 On Global Spotify Streaming Chart, Ranking As Top Debut

LISA’s new solo album “Alter Ego” received a warm reception for its Friday release, with release-day focus track “FXCK UP THE WORLD (featuring Future)” commanding particularly noteworthy interest on Spotify.

The song received 4.5 million Spotify streams on February 28, yielding a #10 debut on the platform’s Global Streaming Chart. With that start, “FXCK UP THE WORLD” also ranks as the top debut.

The Vixi Solo Version of the song also charts, earning #150 with 1.4 million streams.

Beyond the new single, “Alter Ego” is represented on the Global Spotify listing by “Born Again (featuring Doja Cat & Raye).” The current radio single received 3.0 million streams on Friday, resulting in a gain of nine places to #27 on the chart.