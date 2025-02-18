Ratings: “The White Lotus” Enjoys 57% Viewership Gain For Season 3 Premiere

The eagerly anticipated third season premiere of “The White Lotus” delivered unsurprisingly strong viewership growth for HBO and its Max streaming platform.

According to Max, the season three opener drew 2.4 million same-night US viewers across all platforms. The number reflects a 57% gain over the season two premiere and a 155% increase from the inaugural opener.

Sunday’s premiere had added another 2.2 million in viewership in the subsequent 36 hours, bringing its current US total to 4.6 million. As previous seasons of the show saw their final viewership number grow 7-8x from the premiere, it is very likely Sunday’s episode will close with an audience of over 10 million.

The broadcast fared particularly well in Europe and Latin America, more than tripling its premiere-night audience in those markets.