in TV News

First Look: Halsey Appears On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Halsey appears on Thursday night’s episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2096 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Halsey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 13, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Before it embarks on a brief production hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs an original installment Thursday night.

The episode includes a visit from Halsey. The music superstar joins Fallon as an interview guest, chatting as part of Thursday’s broadcast.

Renee Zellweger also appears, joining Fallon for both an interview and a new installment of “Kid Theater.” Later, The Lumineers take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.

The episode was to hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from Halsey’s appearance follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2096 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Halsey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2096 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Halsey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 13, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

halseyjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

First Look: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Brown, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”