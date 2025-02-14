First Look: Halsey Appears On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2096 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Halsey during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 13, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Before it embarks on a brief production hiatus, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs an original installment Thursday night.
The episode includes a visit from Halsey. The music superstar joins Fallon as an interview guest, chatting as part of Thursday’s broadcast.
Renee Zellweger also appears, joining Fallon for both an interview and a new installment of “Kid Theater.” Later, The Lumineers take the stage for the show-closing musical performance.
The episode was to hit the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos from Halsey’s appearance follow:
