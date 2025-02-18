Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Already a #1 hit at the rhythmic and urban radio, Chris Brown’s “Residuals” is winning support at pop radio.

Picked up by 47 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “Residuals” ranks as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 40 stations, LISA’s “Born Again (featuring Doja Cat & Raye)” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Audriix’s “Where The Boys Are” follows in third place with 29 pickups, while add counts of 26 slot Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” and The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” in a tie for fourth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Doechii’s “DENIAL IS A RIVER” (17 adds, 6th-most), Almost Monday’s “can’t slow down” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” (13 adds, 7th-most, tie), Djo’s “Basic Being Basic” (11 adds, 9th-most), and Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” (10 adds, 10th-most).