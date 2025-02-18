Alan Ritchson Appears On Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (First Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alan Ritchson during Tuesday’s February 18, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
In celebration of the new season of “Reacher,” star Alan Ritchson pays a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
The actor appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s episode, chatting with Colbert about the new season and other topics.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s episode also features an interview with Hollywood icon George Clooney.
The episode will officially air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. In support of the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping.
That “first look” follows.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Alan Ritchson during Tuesday’s February 18, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest George Clooney during Tuesday’s February 18, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest George Clooney during Tuesday’s February 18, 2025 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
