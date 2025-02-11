in TV News

First Look: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Brown, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Philadelphia Eagles and Boston Celtics are represented Tuesday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2094 -- Pictured: Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley with their Offensive Lineman and host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features representation from the most recent NFL Super Bowl and NBA Championship teams.

The NFL is represented by Philadelphia Eagles members Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, who join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. They also appear in a segment with offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata.

Tuesday’s episode also features a chat by Jaylen Brown, whose Boston Celtics won last year’s NBA Championship.

Along with those athletic names, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Anna Cathcart and comedy from Leslie Liao. First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley with host Jimmy Fallon during the Jimmy has his Jeans on Cold Open on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley with their Offensive Lineman and host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jaylen Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Basketball player Jaylen Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anna Cathcart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Anna Cathcart during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2094 — Pictured: Comedian Leslie Liao performs on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

