First Look: Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, Jaylen Brown, More Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2094 -- Pictured: Super Bowl Champions Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley with their Offensive Lineman and host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features representation from the most recent NFL Super Bowl and NBA Championship teams.
The NFL is represented by Philadelphia Eagles members Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, who join host Jimmy Fallon for an interview. They also appear in a segment with offensive linemen Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, and Jordan Mailata.
Tuesday’s episode also features a chat by Jaylen Brown, whose Boston Celtics won last year’s NBA Championship.
Along with those athletic names, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Anna Cathcart and comedy from Leslie Liao. First-look photos follow:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…