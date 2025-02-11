LISA, Doja Cat & Raye’s “Born Again” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Fresh off scoring a Top 20 pop radio hit with “Moonlit Floor,” LISA is receiving immense interest in her next single.

“Born Again,” a collaboration with Doja Cat and Raye, ranks as this week’s most added song at the format.

“Born Again” won support from 73 Mediabase-monitored stations, yielding a first-place finish on the Mediabase add board. Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” ranks as a close second with 69 pickups.

Picked up by 31 stations, The Weeknd’s “Cry For Me” ranks as third-most added. Rosé’s “toxic till the end” takes fourth place with 26 pickups, and an add count of 18 slots Doechii’s “Denial Is A River” in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Tate McRae’s “Sports car” (16 adds, 6th-most), Sexyy Red & Bruno Mars’ “Fat Juicy & Wet” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Tyla’s “Push 2 Start” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Body Talk” (11 adds, 9th-most, tie), and Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” (11 adds, 9th-most, tie).