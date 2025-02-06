in TV News

Halsey Appearing For Interview On February 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Halsey will pay a visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1669 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Halsey and host Jimmy Fallon during Best Friends Challenge on Monday, June 13, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Halsey has booked a return visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The music and entertainment force will appear on the February 13 edition of the late-night talk show. The artist will appear as an interview guest; Renée Zellweger will also appear for a chat with Fallon.

Later, The Lumineers will take the stage for a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, February 6: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Kenan Thompson & Marcello Hernández and musical guest Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. Show #2092

Friday, February 7: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Simply Red. (OAD 1/29/25)

Monday, February 10: Guests include Betty Gilpin, Mary Ellen Matthews and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #2093

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Fred Armisen, Jaylen Brown, Anna Cathcart and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #2094

Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Leo Woodall and musical guest Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist. Show #2095

Thursday, February 13: Guests include Renée Zellweger, Halsey and musical guest The Lumineers. Show #2096

