Halsey Appearing For Interview On February 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Halsey has booked a return visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The music and entertainment force will appear on the February 13 edition of the late-night talk show. The artist will appear as an interview guest; Renée Zellweger will also appear for a chat with Fallon.
Later, The Lumineers will take the stage for a musical performance.
A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Thursday, February 6: Guests include Kieran Culkin, Kenan Thompson & Marcello Hernández and musical guest Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory. Show #2092
Friday, February 7: Guests include Reese Witherspoon, Rob Gronkowski and musical guest Simply Red. (OAD 1/29/25)
Monday, February 10: Guests include Betty Gilpin, Mary Ellen Matthews and musical guest Adam Lambert. Show #2093
Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Fred Armisen, Jaylen Brown, Anna Cathcart and comedian Leslie Liao. Show #2094
Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Leo Woodall and musical guest Larry June, 2 Chainz and The Alchemist. Show #2095
Thursday, February 13: Guests include Renée Zellweger, Halsey and musical guest The Lumineers. Show #2096
