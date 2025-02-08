LISA, Doja Cat & RAYE’s “Born Again” Makes Top 10 On Global Spotify Chart, Scores Big Pop Radio Airplay

LISA’s “Born Again (featuring Doja Cat & RAYE)” enjoyed a big opening day on multiple fronts, including Spotify and pop radio.

Credited with 6.26 million streams on February 7, “Born Again” debuts at #6 on the Global Spotify chart for Friday. It, moreover, ranks as the chart’s top new entry — and the only debut in the Top 40.

“Born Again” also found early life at pop radio, earning 231 spins from Mediabase-monitored pop stations. B107 New Orleans, 106.5 The End Sacramento, and 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas ranked as the top immediate supporters, with each offering 11 spins by the close of tracking on Friday.

The early spin count gives “Born Again” a strong chance of claiming a Top 50 position — and perhaps debuting on the 40-song chart — on this Sunday’s official Mediabase pop listing.