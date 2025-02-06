Gigi Perez Delivers Performance On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2091 -- Pictured: Musical guest Gigi Perez performs on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Viral music sensation Gigi Perez, whose “Sailor Song” has emerged as a breakthrough hit in recent months, makes a high-profile television appearance Wednesday night.
The artist takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Perez’s performance closes an episode that also features Christina Ricci, Ke Huy Quan, and the cast of “Cobra Kai.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Gigi Perez performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos of that performance follow:
