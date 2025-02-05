First Look: “Cobra Kai” Stars Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This past fall, “Cobra Kai” stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wednesday night, six other principals from the show appear in support of the Netflix series’ final string of episodes.

Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña, and Peyton List appear for a game of Search Party, joining host Jimmy Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for the segment.

The third and final part of the last season will make its Netflix debut next week.

As for Wednesday’s “Fallon,” the episode also features Christina Ricci, Ke Huy Quan, and Gigi Perez. First-look photos of the “Cobra Kai” appearance follow.