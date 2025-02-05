in TV News

First Look: “Cobra Kai” Stars Appear On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They support the final string of “Cobra Kai” episodes.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2091 -- Pictured: (l-r) Announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, actors Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña, and Peyton List during Search Party with the cast of Cobra Kai on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

This past fall, “Cobra Kai” stars William Zabka and Ralph Macchio appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Wednesday night, six other principals from the show appear in support of the Netflix series’ final string of episodes.

Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña, and Peyton List appear for a game of Search Party, joining host Jimmy Fallon and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter for the segment.

The third and final part of the last season will make its Netflix debut next week.

As for Wednesday’s “Fallon,” the episode also features Christina Ricci, Ke Huy Quan, and Gigi Perez. First-look photos of the “Cobra Kai” appearance follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2091 — Pictured: (l-r) Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña, and Peyton List during Search Party with the cast of Cobra Kai on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2091 — Pictured: (l-r) Announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, actors Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña, and Peyton List during Search Party with the cast of Cobra Kai on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2091 — Pictured: (l-r) Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, announcer Steve Higgins, host Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña, and Peyton List during Search Party with the cast of Cobra Kai on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2091 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Gianni DeCenzo, Mary Mouser, and Tanner Buchanan, with Tariq Black Thought Trotter during Search Party with the cast of Cobra Kai on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

