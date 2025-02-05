in Music News

“That’s So True” To Become Gracie Abrams’ First Top 5 Hit At Pop Radio

The song will reach the Top 5 on this week’s chart.

Gracie Abrams - That's So True Live at Radio City | Video screenshot | Interscope

Already her first Top 10 hit at pop radio, “That’s So True” is about to become the first Gracie Abrams song to reach the format’s Top 5.

“That’s So True” ranks at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time chart, courtesy of the 3,411 spins it received during the first two days of the February 2-8 tracking period.

Given its existing placement, its strong rate of gain (up 10% from the same time last week), and the absence of imminent threats from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

Building on the momentum of “Risk,” “Close To You,” and “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “That’s So True” has become a career-defining hit for Abrams. The song notably reached #1 on Spotify, while hitting #1 in the UK and reaching the Top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

