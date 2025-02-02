Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge Enjoy Grammy Awards Together (In-Arena Look)

Olivia Rodrigo is in attendance as a presenter at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and she is not alone. The past winner and all-around music superstar was accompanied by her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge.

The two sat together at Sunday’s Crypto.com Arena-set show, posing for media pictures and generally taking in a rather electric rendition of the Grammys.

CBS, which is broadcasting Sunday’s event, shared a photo of their time at the show.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s ceremony, which has crowned some key awards — including Best New Artist. The Album, Record, and Song of the Year are still to come.