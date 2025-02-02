in Music News, TV News

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge Enjoy Grammy Awards Together (In-Arena Look)

They had a date night at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Olivia Rodrigo is in attendance as a presenter at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and she is not alone. The past winner and all-around music superstar was accompanied by her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge.

The two sat together at Sunday’s Crypto.com Arena-set show, posing for media pictures and generally taking in a rather electric rendition of the Grammys.

CBS, which is broadcasting Sunday’s event, shared a photo of their time at the show.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s ceremony, which has crowned some key awards — including Best New Artist. The Album, Record, and Song of the Year are still to come.

cbsGrammysLouis partridgeolivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist Award After Instant Classic Grammys Performance

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan Connect For Iconic Photos At Grammy Awards