Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge Enjoy Grammy Awards Together (In-Arena Look)

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Olivia Rodrigo is in attendance as a presenter at the 2025 Grammy Awards, and she is not alone. The past winner and all-around music superstar was accompanied by her actor boyfriend Louis Partridge.
The two sat together at Sunday’s Crypto.com Arena-set show, posing for media pictures and generally taking in a rather electric rendition of the Grammys.
CBS, which is broadcasting Sunday’s event, shared a photo of their time at the show.
Trevor Noah is hosting this year’s ceremony, which has crowned some key awards — including Best New Artist. The Album, Record, and Song of the Year are still to come.
