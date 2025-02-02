in Music News, TV News

Chappell Roan Wins Best New Artist Award After Instant Classic Grammys Performance

The Best New Artist class wowed at Sunday’s show.

Chappel Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Phil McCarten/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It was one of the most exciting Best New Artist classes in years, and they delivered some epic performances at Sunday’s show.

The entire group of eight nominees — Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Teddy Swims, Benson Boone, Khruangbin, Shaboozey, and RAYE — took the stage, and all proved why they were in the mix.

Chappell was arguably the standout, though, delivering an electric rendition of “Pink Pony Club.”

The performance preceded the eventual news that she won the award for Best New Artist. The BNA reveal was the first of this year’s “Big Four” trophy announcements.

Upon accepting the speech, Chappell turned her attention to the lack of job stability and benefits provided to artists — noting her own struggle with bills and health insurance after getting dropped by her original label. The audience was moved, with fellow nominees like Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii visibly tearing up at Chappell’s words.

