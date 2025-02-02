in Music News, TV News

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan Connect For Iconic Photos At Grammy Awards

The artists are nominated in all “Big Three” categories.

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

As the Grammy Awards ceremony nears its final hour, anticipation is building to learn which artists will win the “Big Three” trophies for Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

Three nominees in all categories — and all-around pop superstars — prepared for the big moment by connecting with each other and posing for some memorable pictures.

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are the artists in question, and the fun photos follow.

Billie’s Record and Song nominations are for “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” her Album nod is for “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.” Sabrina has a Record nod for “Espresso,” a Song nod for “Please Please Please,” and an Album opportunity for “Short n’ Sweet.”

Chappell Roan will look to win the Record and Song trophies with “Good Luck, Babe!” Her “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” is the Album nominee.

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

