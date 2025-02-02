Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan Connect For Iconic Photos At Grammy Awards

As the Grammy Awards ceremony nears its final hour, anticipation is building to learn which artists will win the “Big Three” trophies for Album, Record, and Song of the Year.

Three nominees in all categories — and all-around pop superstars — prepared for the big moment by connecting with each other and posing for some memorable pictures.

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Chappell Roan are the artists in question, and the fun photos follow.

Billie’s Record and Song nominations are for “BIRDS OF A FEATHER,” her Album nod is for “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.” Sabrina has a Record nod for “Espresso,” a Song nod for “Please Please Please,” and an Album opportunity for “Short n’ Sweet.”

Chappell Roan will look to win the Record and Song trophies with “Good Luck, Babe!” Her “The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess” is the Album nominee.