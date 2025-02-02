Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX Connect At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Having already amassed rich, acclaimed discographies and passionate fans, Gracie Abrams and Charli XCX both enjoyed massive breakthroughs in 2024. They now rank as irrefutable pop superstars.

Sunday, the music industry will celebrate the year’s biggest songs and stars — and both Gracie and Charli will be in attendance.

The two are also up for big trophies, with Gracie up for Best Pop Duo/Group performance and Charli in the mix for multiple high-profile trophies, including Album and Record of the Year.

They also spent time connecting and posing for photos in the arena; photos follow.