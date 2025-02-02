Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX Connect At Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Charli XCX and Gracie Abrams at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.* Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Having already amassed rich, acclaimed discographies and passionate fans, Gracie Abrams and Charli XCX both enjoyed massive breakthroughs in 2024. They now rank as irrefutable pop superstars.
Sunday, the music industry will celebrate the year’s biggest songs and stars — and both Gracie and Charli will be in attendance.
The two are also up for big trophies, with Gracie up for Best Pop Duo/Group performance and Charli in the mix for multiple high-profile trophies, including Album and Record of the Year.
They also spent time connecting and posing for photos in the arena; photos follow.
