Taylor Swift Serves One Of Her Most Breathtaking Looks Ever, Rocks Red Dress On Grammys Red Carpet

Before vying for the “Big Three” awards at Sunday’s show, Taylor Swift wowed on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

The music icon looked breathtakingly beautiful, while wearing a short red dress that showed off her famous legs.

The look was a standout on a night with so many stunning looks — and potentially ranks as one of her best ever.

A presenter at Sunday’s show, Swift will be in the mix for Album of the Year for her smash “The Tortured Poets Department.” Her “Fortnight” will be competing in the Song and Record categories.

Photos follow: