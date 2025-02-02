in Music News, TV News

Taylor Swift Serves One Of Her Most Breathtaking Looks Ever, Rocks Red Dress On Grammys Red Carpet

She looked simply incredible at the Grammy Awards.

Taylor Swift at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS

Before vying for the “Big Three” awards at Sunday’s show, Taylor Swift wowed on the Grammy Awards red carpet.

The music icon looked breathtakingly beautiful, while wearing a short red dress that showed off her famous legs.

The look was a standout on a night with so many stunning looks — and potentially ranks as one of her best ever.

A presenter at Sunday’s show, Swift will be in the mix for Album of the Year for her smash “The Tortured Poets Department.” Her “Fortnight” will be competing in the Song and Record categories.

Photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

