Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Wins Record Of The Year Grammy Award

The cultural sensation that was “Not Like Us” won Grammys during the Premiere Ceremony, and it did not go without recognition during the main show. Moments ago, the Kendrick Lamar smash received the Record of the Year honor.

Technically a minor surprise insofar as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was a fairly comfortable betting favorite, the song was nonetheless considered a strong contender due to its memorable production, stellar lead performance, and undeniable impact.

“Not Like Us” is still in the mix for Song of the Year. That award, as well as Album of the Year, will be announced shortly.