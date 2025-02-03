in Music News, TV News

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Wins Record Of The Year Grammy Award

“Not Like Us” takes home one of the biggest trophies.

Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us video screenshot | Interscope

The cultural sensation that was “Not Like Us” won Grammys during the Premiere Ceremony, and it did not go without recognition during the main show. Moments ago, the Kendrick Lamar smash received the Record of the Year honor.

Technically a minor surprise insofar as Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” was a fairly comfortable betting favorite, the song was nonetheless considered a strong contender due to its memorable production, stellar lead performance, and undeniable impact.

“Not Like Us” is still in the mix for Song of the Year. That award, as well as Album of the Year, will be announced shortly.

Grammyskendrick lamar

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan Connect For Iconic Photos At Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Also Wins Song Of The Year At Grammy Awards