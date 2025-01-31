in TV News

First Look: Pete Davidson, Sadie Sink, Olivia Tiedemann Appear On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

A new “Tonight Show” airs Thursday night.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2088 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, actor Pete Davidson, and host Jimmy Fallon during Pictionary on Thursday, January 30, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a compelling guest lineup.

Pete Davidson and Sadie Sink appear as the episode’s interview guests. In addition to chatting with Fallon, they join the “Tonight Show” host and Roots member Tariq for a game of Pictionary.

Thursday’s “Tonight Show” episode also features a cooking segment with Olivia “LivForPasta” Tiedemann.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from Thursday’s taping.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2088 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, actor Pete Davidson, and host Jimmy Fallon during Pictionary on Thursday, January 30, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2088 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink and host Jimmy Fallon during Strangest Thing on Thursday, January 30, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2088 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 30, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2088 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor & comedian Pete Davidson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, January 30, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2088 — Pictured: (l-r) Chef & content creator Olivia Tiedemann with host Jimmy Fallon during a cooking demo on Thursday, January 30, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

