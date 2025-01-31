First Look: Pete Davidson, Sadie Sink, Olivia Tiedemann Appear On Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2088 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink, Tariq Black Thought Trotter, actor Pete Davidson, and host Jimmy Fallon during Pictionary on Thursday, January 30, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
Thursday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a compelling guest lineup.
Pete Davidson and Sadie Sink appear as the episode’s interview guests. In addition to chatting with Fallon, they join the “Tonight Show” host and Roots member Tariq for a game of Pictionary.
Thursday’s “Tonight Show” episode also features a cooking segment with Olivia “LivForPasta” Tiedemann.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In advance of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from Thursday’s taping.
