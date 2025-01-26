Almost Monday’s “Can’t Slow Down” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

almost monday’s “can’t slow down” completes its ascent to the top of the Mediabase alternative radio chart, rising two spots to #1 on this week’s listing.

“can’t slow down” received ~2,195 spins during the January 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 330.

Green Day’s “Bobby Sox,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week.

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Line” enjoys a one-place lift to #3 on the latest Mediabase alternative chart, while The Offspring’s “OK, But This Is The Last Time” ascends one level to #4.

Down two places, Dexter and the Moonrocks’ “Sad In Carolina” claims the chart’s #5 position.