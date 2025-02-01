in Music News

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Weeknd Has 4 In Top 10

“I’m The Problem” debuts at #1 on Spotify.

Morgan Wallen - I'm The Problem video screenshot | Big Loud/Mercury/Republic

Tracks from The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” attracted ample release-day interest on Spotify, but none outperformed Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” on the platform’s US chart.

The new Morgan Wallen song debuted at #1 on the US listing, courtesy of its 2.53 million Friday streams.

The Weeknd concurrently earned four spots in the Top 10 of the US chart, with “Cry For Me” starting at #2 (1.80 million), “Timeless” rising eight places to #3 (1.74 million), “Wake Me Up” debuting at #6 (1.53 million), and “São Paulo” re-entering at #9 (1.33 million).

— The Weeknd did, however, have the day’s biggest global debut. The aforementioned “Cry For Me” landed at #5 on the Global chart, courtesy of its 5.92 million worldwide streams on Friday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

