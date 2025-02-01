Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” Earns #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart; Weeknd Has 4 In Top 10

Tracks from The Weeknd’s “Hurry Up Tomorrow” attracted ample release-day interest on Spotify, but none outperformed Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” on the platform’s US chart.

The new Morgan Wallen song debuted at #1 on the US listing, courtesy of its 2.53 million Friday streams.

The Weeknd concurrently earned four spots in the Top 10 of the US chart, with “Cry For Me” starting at #2 (1.80 million), “Timeless” rising eight places to #3 (1.74 million), “Wake Me Up” debuting at #6 (1.53 million), and “São Paulo” re-entering at #9 (1.33 million).

— The Weeknd did, however, have the day’s biggest global debut. The aforementioned “Cry For Me” landed at #5 on the Global chart, courtesy of its 5.92 million worldwide streams on Friday.