Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” Heads For Top 10 At Pop Radio

Already a career-defining hit, Addison Rae’s “Diet Pepsi” is about to secure another major achievement. The song will this week reach the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Diet Pepsi” received 4,669 spins during the first four days of the January 12-18 tracking period, besting the same-time-last-week mark by 8%.

The count slots “Diet Pepsi” at #9 on the building/real-time chart, and insofar as the song faces no imminent threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

Thanks to her well-reviewed prior releases, the social media star and actress had already been generating buzz within the pop community. With the ongoing chart success of “Diet Pepsi,” Addison Rae is solidifying herself as a true pop star.