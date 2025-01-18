Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Enjoys 13th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos, Songs Charts

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” refuses to relent on YouTube, extending its reign of dominance on the platform’s Global Music Videos and Songs Charts.

The smash hit, notably, celebrates a thirteenth consecutive week atop both listings.

The official video received 62.5 million views during the January 10-16 tracking period, topping last week’s mark and easily ranking as the week’s best figure.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “APT.” generated 114.5 million total plays during the tracking period. That secures the dominant #1 position Songs.

Both act prominently also continue to chart prominently on the Global Artists listing; Rosé appears at #14, while Bruno Mars is #6 this week.