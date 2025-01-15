First Look: Sam Heughan Appears On Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2079 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Sam Heughan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
For the first time since late 2023, Sam Heughan visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The actor appears as an interviewee on the Wednesday, January 15 edition of the late-night talk show.
Filmed in advance, the episode also features a joint interview with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin. Later, Lucy Dacus takes the stage to deliver a musical performance.
The episode will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared first-look photos from the taping:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2079 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Sam Heughan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
