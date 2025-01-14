SZA’s “BMF” Repeats As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

SZA spent the past two years solidifying herself as one of the biggest hitmakers in music, and her 2025 is off to a great start as well.

The artist’s “BMF” continues to resonate at pop radio, earning the most added honor for a second straight week.

“BMF” won support from another 48 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, yielding first place on the add board.

Picked up by 44 stations, Lola Young’s “Messy” follows in second place. Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther” follows in third place with 41 pickups, while an add count of 37 slots Teddy Swims’ “Bad Dreams” in fourth.

The recipient of 25 new adds, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown’s “Body Talk” (21 adds, 6th-most), GXTP’s “Te’Kill’Ya (featuring Killer Mike & Santana)” (14 adds, 7th-most), Jonah Marais’ “Slow Motion” (12 adds, 8th-most), Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” (11 adds, 9th-most), and Alex Warren’s “Burning Down” (10 adds, 10th-most).