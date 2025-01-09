in Music News

G3 GELO’s “TWEAKER” Jumps Into Top 5 On US Spotify Streaming Chart

The Ball brother’s rap single continues to fare well.

As 2025 gets underway, G3 GELO’s “Tweaker” undoubtedly ranks as the buzziest new song. Its buzz is manifesting in strong chart performance.

The song notably rises four places to #4 on the US Spotify Chart for Wednesday, January 8. The pro basketball player’s viral rap hit received 1,398,725 US streams on the day, trailing only the numbers posted by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile,” Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther,” and Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True.”

“Tweaker” is attracting the majority of its interest in the US, but it is still faring decently globally. The song, which received 2,113,991 total worldwide streams on Wednesday, rises nine spots to #65 on the Global Chart.

