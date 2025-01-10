in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT” Heads For Top 5 At Pop Radio; Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” Top 10

“APT.” and “That’s So True” will make moves on this week’s pop chart.

Rose and Bruno Mars - official APT. photo by John V. Esparza, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Two of the hottest songs on the planet will make big moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” is set to secure a Top 5 position on the listing, while Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” will make its first foray into the Top 10.

“APT.” currently sits at #4 on the building/real-time chart, courtesy of the 8,360 spins it received during the first five days of the January 5-11 tracking period (+12%).

“That’s So True,” which received 5,929 spins in that window (+20%), is #9 on the building chart.

Given their existing positions, their impressive rates of gain, and the lack of imminent competition from below, neither song should have any trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

