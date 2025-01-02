Mikey Madison Confirmed For January 8 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As she continues to earn raves (and awards notice) for her performance in “Anora,” star Mikey Madison will make a late-night television appearance.
NBC confirms Madison for the Wednesday, January 8 edition of its “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Madison will appear for an interview on the broadcast, chatting with Jimmy after lead guest Jamie Lee Curtis sits down for an interview of her own.
Later, Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy will deliver a performance.
Presently in re-runs, “Fallon” will return to originals next week. Listings follow:
Thursday, January 2: Guests include Cynthia Erivo, Martha Stewart, Travis Fimmel and comedian Emma Willmann. (OAD 11/13/24)
Friday, January 3: Guests include Richard Gere, Bowen Yang, Jin and musical guest Jin. (OAD 11/20/24)
Monday, January 6: Guests include Joe Manganiello, Charli D’Amelio and musical guest Busta Rhymes. Show #2073
Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Pamela Anderson, Andrew Rannells and musical guest Lil Baby. Show #2074
Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Jamie Lee Curtis, Mikey Madison and musical guests Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy. Show #2075
Thursday, January 9: Guests include Cameron Diaz & Jamie Foxx, Gabriel Iglesias and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2076
Comments
Loading…