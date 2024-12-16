First Look: Kerry Washington, Darren Criss, Helen J Shen Appear On Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1601 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kerry Washington during an interview with host Seth Meyers on December 16, 2024 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Appearing in support of “The Six Triple Eight,” Kerry Washington pays a visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Washington appears as the lead interview guest on Monday’s edition of the late-night talk show, chatting with Meyers about the new Netflix drama and more.
Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Late Night” also features “Maybe Happy Ending” leads Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. The two appear for a joint interview on the broadcast.
The episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; first-look photos follow.
