MAX Offers First Look At LISA In Season Three Of “The White Lotus,” Premiering February 16

The BLACKPINK member and surging solo star will appear as Mook.

Lalisa Manobal, Tayme Thapthimthong | Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Eagerly anticipated due to a history of stellar quality, the upcoming third season “The White Lotus” is generating buzz for another reason — the inclusion of Lalisa “LISA” Manobal in its cast.

The BLACKPINK member, who is enjoying a solo breakout with a current Top 40 pop hit in “Moonlit Floor,” plays Mook in the new season. Mook is one of the health mentors for guests at the Thai White Lotus location.

Consisting of eight episodes, the new season premieres at 9PM ET on February 16. The full principal cast is as follows: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalisa Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, Aimee Lou Wood. Additional cast include Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Scott Glenn, Dom Hetrakul, Julian Kostov, Charlotte Le Bon, Morgana O’Reilly, and Shalini Peiris.

Ahead of the premiere, HBO/MAX shared production photos of LISA — and her fellow cast mates — in scenes from the upcoming season.

Morgana O’Reilly, Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, Dom Hetrakul, Lalisa Manobal | Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

