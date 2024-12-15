The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” Rises To #1 At Urban Radio

A recent multi-week #1 at rhythmic radio, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” takes over the top spot on this week’s Mediabase urban chart.

“Timeless” received ~5,809 urban spins during the December 8-14 tracking period, fueling a three-place rise to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 756.

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” holds at #2 on the urban chart, while Future’s “Too Fast” drops two levels to #3. GloRilla’s “TGIF” slides one position to #4 on this week’s listing.

Up one place from last week’s position, Saweetie’s “Is It The Way” earns #5.