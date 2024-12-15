George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” Earns #1 At Country Radio

George Birge’s “Cowboy Songs” officially reaches #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Cowboy Songs” earns #1 thanks to receiving the most chart points during the tracking period. It also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the December 8-14 frame.

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph’s “High Road” rises one spot to #2, while Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” ascends two levels to #3. Dylan Marlowe & Dylan Scott’s “Boys Back Home” stays at #4, and Tucker Wetmore’s “Wind Up Missin’ You” enjoys a two-place lift to #5.

Ella Langley & Riley Green’s “you look like you love me,” which topped last week’s chart, falls out of this week’s Top 10,.