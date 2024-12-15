Future’s “Too Fast” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

One week after reaching #1 on the Mediabase urban chart, Future’s “Too Fast” improves to #1 on the rhythmic listing.

The hit single received ~6,009 rhythmic spins during the December 8-14 tracking period, yielding the two-place rise to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 841.

Also up two spots, GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME” earns #2.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” drops a spot to #3, while Latto’s “Brokey” ascends one level to #4.

Down four places, 310babii’s “Rock Your Hips (featuring Saweetie)” settles for #5.