Future’s “Too Fast” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Too Fast” takes over the top spot at rhythmic.

Future - Too Fast video screenshot | Epic

One week after reaching #1 on the Mediabase urban chart, Future’s “Too Fast” improves to #1 on the rhythmic listing.

The hit single received ~6,009 rhythmic spins during the December 8-14 tracking period, yielding the two-place rise to #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 841.

Also up two spots, GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME” earns #2.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” drops a spot to #3, while Latto’s “Brokey” ascends one level to #4.

Down four places, 310babii’s “Rock Your Hips (featuring Saweetie)” settles for #5.

310babiifutureglorillalattoplayboi cartisaweetiesexyy redthe weekndtoo fast

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

