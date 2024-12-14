in Music News

Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” Spends 8th Week At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart; “Toxic Till The End” Makes Top 5

Rosé’s impressive YouTube run continues.

Rosé - toxic till the end video screenshot | Atlantic

Rosé’s status as a YouTube force remains undeniable. As her Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” retains the top spot on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, her new “toxic till the end” earns a Top 5 debut.

Credited with 57.8 million views during the December 6-12 tracking period, “APT.” celebrates an eighth consecutive week at #1 on the chart. “toxic till the end” concurrently debuts at #4 with 22.4 million views.

“APT.” also earns an eighth consecutive week at #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for total views across all eligible uploads. The song received 117.9 million such plays during the tracking period.

The new “toxic till the end” starts at #8 with 31.5 million.

Thanks to the interest in those songs, as well as the entirety of her new “rosie” album, Rosé improves five places to #6 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. Her total discography registered a whopping 202.2 million YouTube views during the tracking period.

