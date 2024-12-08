Rose & Bruno Mars’ “APT.,” Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” Make Top 10 At Pop Radio; Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” Joins Top 15

Making good on the projection, Rosé & Bruno Mars’ “APT.” officially moves into the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” also enters that region, while Gracie Abrams’ “Close To You” secures a Top 15 position.

— Played 7,929 times during the December 1-7 tracking period, “APT.” rises three places to #8. This week’s spin count reflects a gain of 767 from last week.

Up four places, “I Am Not Okay” earns #10 with 6,792 spins (+933).

The recipient of 5,090 spins (+224), “Close To You” ascends two levels to #15 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.