Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True,” Akon’s “Beautiful Day” Reach Top 20 At Pop Radio; Chappell Roan, Morgan Wallen Top 25

“That’s So True,” “Akon’s Beautiful Day,” “Pink Pony Club,” and “Love Somebody” climb the pop chart.

Gracie Abrams - That's So True Live at Radio City | Video screenshot | Interscope

As her “Close To You” reaches the Top 15, Gracie Abrams’ “That’s So True” officially earns a Top 20 position on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Akon’s “Akon’s Beautiful Day” also go Top 20, while Chappell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club” and Morgan Wallen’s “Love Somebody” secure Top 25 positions.

Up five spots, “That’s So True” earns #16 thanks to the 4,458 spins it received during the December 1-7 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,322, ranking as the pop format’s greatest airplay gain.

Played 3,077 times (+320), “Beautiful Day” moves up three levels to #19.

The recipient of 2,485 plays (+549), “Pink Pony Club” rises four places to #22.

Spun 1,890 times during the tracking period (+97), “Love Somebody” advances four places to #25.

